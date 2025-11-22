The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

PNTG has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Friday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on The Pennant Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Pennant Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

PNTG traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $26.67. The company had a trading volume of 271,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,595. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.52 million, a PE ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.39. The Pennant Group has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 3.15%.The firm had revenue of $229.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.96 million. The Pennant Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.180 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNTG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 65,640 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,104,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

