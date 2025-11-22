Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $5.11 Million in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,211 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,111,000. Adobe comprises about 1.4% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lathrop Investment Management Co. grew its position in Adobe by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Co. now owns 26,544 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,269,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its position in Adobe by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 39,507 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $15,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth $328,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 41.0% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $324.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $343.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.58 and a 52-week high of $557.90. The stock has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,576.88. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $465.00 price target on Adobe and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Melius cut shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.96.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

