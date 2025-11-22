Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM Holdings Lessened by Bluegrass Capital Partners LP

Bluegrass Capital Partners LP lowered its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials comprises about 9.1% of Bluegrass Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bluegrass Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $13,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1,880.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 369,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,613,000 after buying an additional 350,729 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,944,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,407,947,000 after acquiring an additional 268,928 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,342,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,510,602,000 after acquiring an additional 168,175 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $73,020,000. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,706,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $827,345,000 after purchasing an additional 144,270 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $525.00 target price (up previously from $515.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $577.00 to $643.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $644.38.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE MLM opened at $604.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.95 and a 52-week high of $665.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $618.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $589.15.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.62 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 16.47%. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.50%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.