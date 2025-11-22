Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,000 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,115,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,991,000 after acquiring an additional 300,177 shares during the period. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $502,435,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,656,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,650,000 after purchasing an additional 74,007 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,922,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,331,000 after purchasing an additional 165,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,626,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,332,000 after purchasing an additional 70,048 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $71.02 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $73.99. The company has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.89.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

