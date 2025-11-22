Kraft Heinz Company $KHC Holdings Decreased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,928 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Kraft Heinz worth $18,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 90,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 42,758 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 37,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 13.6% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 878,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,738,000 after purchasing an additional 104,872 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 24.5% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 104,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 225.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 403,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,412,000 after buying an additional 279,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on KHC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. HSBC lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $26.58.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 1.2%

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.16.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.90%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Further Reading

