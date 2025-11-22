Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Takes $339,000 Position in EverQuote, Inc. $EVER

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EVER. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 70.9% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in EverQuote by 23.1% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in EverQuote by 5.5% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVER opened at $24.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.56 million, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.53. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $30.03.

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $173.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.09 million. EverQuote had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 38.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. EverQuote has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Julia Brncic sold 1,436 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $33,760.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 119,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,582.76. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 14,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $352,250.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 498,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,226,242.60. The trade was a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,779 shares of company stock valued at $972,020. 25.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EVER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut EverQuote from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on EverQuote from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EverQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

