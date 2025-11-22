Reliance, Inc. $RS Shares Sold by Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd cut its stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 58.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Reliance were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Reliance by 72.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,761,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,971,000 after buying an additional 739,854 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,089,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Reliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,373,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reliance during the first quarter worth about $55,004,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 37.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 588,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,039,000 after purchasing an additional 161,892 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Reliance from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Reliance from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research downgraded Reliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Reliance from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reliance in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.00.

Reliance Stock Performance

NYSE:RS opened at $275.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $278.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.88. Reliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.07 and a fifty-two week high of $347.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. Reliance has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Reliance Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

