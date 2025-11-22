Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 12,832 Shares of Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,832 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Hershey worth $31,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Legacy Group lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Legacy Group now owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,840,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,594,000 after purchasing an additional 210,131 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at about $2,705,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Stock Performance

Hershey stock opened at $186.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.91. Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $140.13 and a 52-week high of $208.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. Hershey had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 81.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hershey from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Hershey from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.74.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.56, for a total transaction of $269,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 55,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,933,079.64. This represents a 2.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,640. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

