Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX) Receives $10.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on MGX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Metagenomi in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Metagenomi in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Metagenomi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research raised Metagenomi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Metagenomi from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th.

Metagenomi Stock Performance

Shares of MGX stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02. Metagenomi has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.31.

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Metagenomi had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 287.06%.The company had revenue of $8.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Metagenomi will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Metagenomi

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its holdings in Metagenomi by 260.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 952,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 687,743 shares in the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Metagenomi by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 513,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Metagenomi during the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Metagenomi by 1,394.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 207,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 193,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Metagenomi by 100.0% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period.

About Metagenomi

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

