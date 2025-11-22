Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd Purchases 859 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,761 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 30.7% in the second quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 37,838 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,887 shares during the last quarter. CFC Planning Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 70.7% in the second quarter. CFC Planning Co LLC now owns 85,935 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,962,000 after buying an additional 35,585 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,836,858 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,833,261,000 after acquiring an additional 12,904,969 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 29,730 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 271.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,447 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 59,530 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 56,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $4,389,456.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 179,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,082,167.40. This represents a 23.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 163,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $12,760,942.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 281,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,887,068.88. This trade represents a 36.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,017,988 shares of company stock valued at $79,085,621 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Citic Securities boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 17th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $76.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.07. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 61.65%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

