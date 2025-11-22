Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Makes New $27.19 Million Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 221,763 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,188,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of DELL stock opened at $122.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $168.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.41.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. The business had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter. Dell Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $6.10-6.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $112,183,364.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $74,760,800.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 4,537,755 shares of company stock valued at $642,644,973 over the last ninety days. 42.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, November 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.85.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

