Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd Has $207,000 Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,074 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.1% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 28,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,764,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,543,712,000 after purchasing an additional 370,287 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,074,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,299,438,000 after purchasing an additional 311,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Melius started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $191.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $149.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $301.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.74. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The company had revenue of $48.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 96.20%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

