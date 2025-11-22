Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd Sells 44,898 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 44,898 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 125.2% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 286 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $29,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.44.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $85.35 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.05 billion, a PE ratio of 52.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.59.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.22%.

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $994,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 53,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,160. This trade represents a 28.26% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

