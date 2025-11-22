Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,377 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Tlwm now owns 2,736 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Leerink Partners set a $410.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $198.00 target price (down previously from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $423.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.12.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $319.40 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $622.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.19 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.15 EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.14%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

