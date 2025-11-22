Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,640 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $25,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 446.2% during the second quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 846.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 2.7%

NYSE:USB opened at $47.73 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 140,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $6,508,221.30. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,360,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,041,584.76. The trade was a 9.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 26,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $1,260,955.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 226,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,607,932.50. This represents a 10.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

