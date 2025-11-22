Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Director Sells $9,791,049.87 in Stock

Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) Director Kevin Stein sold 7,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,361.57, for a total transaction of $9,791,049.87. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,107,688.06. The trade was a 46.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,348.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,183.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1,623.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,302.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,399.31.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $10.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.33 by $0.49. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 36.490-38.530 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,730.00 to $1,647.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,775.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,405.00 to $1,435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Transdigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,576.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,238,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Transdigm Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Transdigm Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,706,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

