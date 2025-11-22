Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS Holdings Boosted by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,004 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Leidos worth $23,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Leidos by 3.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,528,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $556,677,000 after buying an additional 111,813 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Leidos by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,905,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $459,697,000 after purchasing an additional 100,115 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Leidos by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,877,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,262,000 after purchasing an additional 170,263 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Leidos by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $159,342,000 after purchasing an additional 34,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 921,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,301,000 after purchasing an additional 41,401 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.23.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other news, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 12,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,226,215.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,040.38. This represents a 32.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leidos Price Performance

NYSE LDOS opened at $186.41 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.62 and a 1 year high of $205.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.69.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 33.02%. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.450-11.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

Leidos Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.