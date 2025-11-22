Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd Purchases 746 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.1% of Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Flossbach Von Storch SE raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 93.0% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 2,727,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,105,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,182 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $532,360,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,257,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $915,295,000 after buying an additional 514,399 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,897,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,985,759,000 after acquiring an additional 498,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,139,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of TMO opened at $587.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $610.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $537.07 and a 200 day moving average of $473.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Redburn Partners set a $580.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,408.97. The trade was a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 10,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.62, for a total transaction of $5,844,814.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 14,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,085,564.90. The trade was a 41.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,845 shares of company stock valued at $23,947,352. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

