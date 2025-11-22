DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Holdings in Hologic, Inc. $HOLX

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,887 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.12% of Hologic worth $16,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HOLX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,828,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,209,000 after purchasing an additional 97,142 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,834,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,655,000 after buying an additional 764,573 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,473,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,303,000 after buying an additional 69,878 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,027,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $262,453,000 after acquiring an additional 832,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,512,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,973,000 after acquiring an additional 29,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HOLX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hologic from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Stephens cut Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Hologic from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.67.

Hologic Price Performance

Hologic stock opened at $74.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.30. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $80.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Hologic’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Hologic news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 7,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total transaction of $540,864.14. Following the transaction, the director owned 47,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,841.52. The trade was a 13.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 138,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $9,265,835.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,234,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,682,769.28. This represents a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.