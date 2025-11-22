Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd Buys 120 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up 0.6% of Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,314,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Divergent Planning LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,094,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,868,750,000 after acquiring an additional 315,916 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.3% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $637.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.00.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.5%

SPGI stock opened at $493.50 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.14 and a 52 week high of $579.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $492.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $516.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $149.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 27.93%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.