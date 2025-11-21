Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Stock Price Down 9.6% – Should You Sell?

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) fell 9.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 72.30 and last traded at GBX 73.80. 4,733,644 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 2,203,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,000.

Get Dr. Martens alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DOCS

Dr. Martens Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of £700.10 million, a PE ratio of 144.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 90.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 80.31.

Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX (0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dr. Martens had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 18.91%. Research analysts forecast that Dr. Martens plc will post 2.5809394 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Giles Wilson bought 105,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 91 per share, with a total value of £96,312.58. Also, insider Ije Nwokori sold 298,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 90, for a total transaction of £268,807.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 136,960 shares of company stock worth $12,460,163 and have sold 434,460 shares worth $39,131,400. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Martens Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1960, Dr. Martens is an iconic British brand with a global presence. “Docs” or “DMs” were originally

produced for their durability for workers, before being adopted by diverse youth subcultures and associated musical

movements. Today, Dr. Martens has transcended its roots while still celebrating its proud history.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.