Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 1,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.81, for a total transaction of $261,161.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 24,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total transaction of $3,627,901.20. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,870 shares of company stock worth $5,657,495. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of YUM stock opened at $149.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.32. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.13 and a 12 month high of $163.30.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on YUM. Evercore ISI raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Yum! Brands to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.38.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

