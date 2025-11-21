Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 89.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 62,450 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,686,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,684,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,516 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,916,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,783,091,000 after buying an additional 828,569 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,570,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $824,999,000 after buying an additional 181,835 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 17.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,016,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $675,405,000 after buying an additional 1,026,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,519,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $627,573,000 after buying an additional 49,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $13,710,537.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,445,911,452.29. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $306,835.38. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,492,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,874,317.54. This represents a 0.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Fortinet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.22.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $78.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.12 and a 52 week high of $114.82. The firm has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%.The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Fortinet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.660-2.700 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.730-0.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

