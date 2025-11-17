Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Polarean Imaging plc (LON:POLX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.10 and last traded at GBX 0.10, with a volume of 12659703 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11.

Polarean Imaging Trading Down 10.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.88.

About Polarean Imaging

Polarean is a revenue-generating medical imaging technology company revolutionizing pulmonary medicine through direct visualization of lung function by introducing the power and safety of MRI to the respiratory healthcare community. This community is in desperate need of modern solutions to accurately assess lung function.

