LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 242 and last traded at GBX 242, with a volume of 11093 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 244.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSL has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised LSL Property Services to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 280 to GBX 381 in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 price target on shares of LSL Property Services in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 370.50.

Get LSL Property Services alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LSL

LSL Property Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 261.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 281.15. The company has a market capitalization of £245.77 million, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09.

LSL Property Services (LON:LSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 11 EPS for the quarter. LSL Property Services had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.74%. On average, research analysts expect that LSL Property Services plc will post 24.137931 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LSL Property Services

(Get Free Report)

LSL Property Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of business-to-business services to mortgage intermediaries and estate agency franchisees, and valuation services to lenders in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying & Valuation, and Estate Agency Franchising.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.