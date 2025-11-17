City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

City Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.5250, but opened at $5.85. City Developments shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 258 shares traded.

City Developments Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76.

City Developments Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were issued a $0.0188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 35.0%.

About City Developments

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.

