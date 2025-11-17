Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Ramsay Health Care Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.08, but opened at $5.55. Ramsay Health Care shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 2,405 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Ramsay Health Care to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Ramsay Health Care Price Performance
Ramsay Health Care Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.0522 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 180.0%.
Ramsay Health Care Company Profile
Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 530 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. Ramsay Health Care Limited was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
