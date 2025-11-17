Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Stock Price Up 9.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Resonac Holdings Corporation Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Free Report) shot up 9.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.90 and last traded at $40.90. 284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.40.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Nomura Securities raised Resonac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
Resonac Stock Performance
Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. Resonac had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 0.43%.The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter.
About Resonac
Resonac Holdings Corporation operates as a chemical company in Japan, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Semiconductor and Electronic Materials, Mobility, Innovation Enabling Materials, and Chemicals segments. The company offers gases and solvents, abatement systems and surface treatments, CMP slurries, and anti-charging materials; semiconductor-related materials, display and sensor-related materials, and films; base and photosensitive materials for PWBs; hard disks, SiCs, and optical semiconductors for use as electronic device components; and molded plastics/sheet-formed, powder metal, and aluminum products for automotives.
