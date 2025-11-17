HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $374.73 and last traded at $374.72, with a volume of 449591 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $396.36.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $685.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Rothschild Redb downgraded shares of HubSpot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.41.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4,620.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $466.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.90.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $809.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.84, for a total value of $3,823,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 522,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,012,160.40. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 17,253 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.66, for a total value of $8,637,886.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,275,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,744,531.30. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,098 shares of company stock valued at $24,757,257. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $537,453,000 after buying an additional 21,358 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,702,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 29.8% during the third quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

