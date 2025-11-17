George Weston Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

George Weston Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.
WNGRF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of George Weston in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of George Weston in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of George Weston in a research note on Monday. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of George Weston in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of George Weston in a report on Monday.
George Weston Stock Performance
George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. George Weston had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.95 billion.
George Weston Company Profile
George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.
