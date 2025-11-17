Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Shares Down 7.7% – Should You Sell?

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.78 and last traded at $8.7940. 2,703,467 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 9,560,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on LUNR shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Intuitive Machines in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Intuitive Machines from $18.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LUNR

Intuitive Machines Stock Down 8.4%

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Machines

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65.

In other news, Director Michael Blitzer purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $883,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,931,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,052,919.84. This trade represents a 5.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 39.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 43.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 2,633.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Machines

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.