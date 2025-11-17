Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.45, but opened at $26.60. Alps Electric shares last traded at $26.60, with a volume of 457 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Alps Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Alps Electric Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average of $22.07. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.83. Alps Electric had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Alps Electric will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Alps Electric Company Profile

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Components, Sensor Communication, Module Systems, and Logistics. The company’s products for the consumer, industrial equipment, and IoT markets include TACT switches, worker condition monitoring systems, HAPTIC reactor, actuator for cameras, remote monitoring system for logistics, analog meter monitoring system, resistive position sensor, pressure sensor, air environment sensor module, three-axis geomagnetic sensor, humidity sensor, and pc board mount current sensor.

Featured Stories

