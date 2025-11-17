Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Stock Price Up 8.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) rose 8.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $8.5090. Approximately 1,138,047 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,620,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Omeros from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, WBB Securities restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Omeros Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $617.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average is $4.56.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.39. As a group, analysts forecast that Omeros Corporation will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Omeros

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Omeros by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,346,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,723,000 after buying an additional 63,381 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 933,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 263,095 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 741,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 97,224 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Omeros by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 571,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Omeros by 1,201.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 416,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 384,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

