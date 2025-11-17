Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Stock Price Up 9.9% – Here’s Why

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 60.20 and last traded at GBX 60.10. Approximately 614,293 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 368,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 85 to GBX 90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 80 target price on shares of Genel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genel Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 85.

Genel Energy Stock Performance

About Genel Energy

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 66.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.32, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The stock has a market cap of £165.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05, a PEG ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer with a low-cost and low-carbon production asset in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and exploration assets in Oman, Morocco and Somaliland and listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). Genel’s strategy is designed to build a business with resilient and diversified cash flows that delivers sustainable value to shareholders, and with the aim of restarting the payment of a regular dividend.

