Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Declares $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.3359 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ BHFAN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.11. The company had a trading volume of 81,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,863. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $20.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.55.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

