George Weston (TSE:WN) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$95.00 to C$98.00. The stock traded as high as C$93.62 and last traded at C$93.56, with a volume of 349732 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$92.56.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WN. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on George Weston from C$105.33 to C$107.67 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Desjardins boosted their target price on George Weston from C$100.00 to C$101.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on George Weston from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$100.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$104.39.
George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 53% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston’s ownership sits close to 62%.
