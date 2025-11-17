CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $10.20, but opened at $8.70. CyberAgent shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 15,431 shares traded.

The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). CyberAgent had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.40.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

