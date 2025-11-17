PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ: PRCT):

11/8/2025 – PROCEPT BioRobotics was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/5/2025 – PROCEPT BioRobotics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $55.00.

11/5/2025 – PROCEPT BioRobotics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Leerink Partners. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2025 – PROCEPT BioRobotics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – PROCEPT BioRobotics had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $85.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2025 – PROCEPT BioRobotics had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $64.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – PROCEPT BioRobotics had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – PROCEPT BioRobotics had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

