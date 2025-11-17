PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ: PRCT):
- 11/8/2025 – PROCEPT BioRobotics was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 11/5/2025 – PROCEPT BioRobotics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $55.00.
- 11/5/2025 – PROCEPT BioRobotics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Leerink Partners. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/5/2025 – PROCEPT BioRobotics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2025 – PROCEPT BioRobotics had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $85.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/15/2025 – PROCEPT BioRobotics had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $64.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/8/2025 – PROCEPT BioRobotics had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 9/27/2025 – PROCEPT BioRobotics had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PROCEPT BioRobotics
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Buffett Trims Apple, Bets Big on Alphabet Ahead of Retirement
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 3 Energy Giants Amp Up Dividends—Here’s What It Means for Investors
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Why These 3 Tech Stocks Could Be the Best Opportunities You’re Overlooking
Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.