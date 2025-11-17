Xeros Technology Group (LON:XSG) Trading Down 10.2% – Time to Sell?

Xeros Technology Group plc (LON:XSG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 10.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.89 and last traded at GBX 1.89. 1,244,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 2,347,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.10.

Xeros Technology Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £9.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.53.

Xeros Technology Group (LON:XSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.33) EPS for the quarter. Xeros Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 125.23% and a negative net margin of 1,549.43%. Equities analysts predict that Xeros Technology Group plc will post -17.6399991 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xeros Technology Group Company Profile

Xeros Technology plc has developed patented and proven, industry-leading technologies which reduce the environmental impact of how industries make and care for clothes.

The traditional wet processing methods used in industrial and domestic laundry and garment manufacturing consume billions of litres of fresh water and large amounts of energy and chemicals, as well as damaging and weakening clothing fibres and creating rising levels of environmental pollution.

