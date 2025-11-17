Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Hang Lung Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.94 and last traded at $10.94, with a volume of 1434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.
Hang Lung Group Trading Up 12.8%
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.64.
Hang Lung Group Company Profile
Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and the Mainland of China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hang Lung Group
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Buffett Trims Apple, Bets Big on Alphabet Ahead of Retirement
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 Energy Giants Amp Up Dividends—Here’s What It Means for Investors
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Why These 3 Tech Stocks Could Be the Best Opportunities You’re Overlooking
Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.