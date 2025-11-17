Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Dassault Systemes SA (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 580,516 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 266% from the previous session’s volume of 158,742 shares.The stock last traded at $27.2850 and had previously closed at $27.70.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Dassault Systemes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Dassault Systemes Stock Down 2.3%
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dassault Systemes
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASTY. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dassault Systemes by 27.5% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 120,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 25,988 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systemes by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dassault Systemes by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Dassault Systemes
Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.
