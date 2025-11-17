Shipping Stocks To Research – November 17th

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Viking, and Frontline are the three Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, operate, or provide services to maritime vessels and related logistics—such as container carriers, tankers, dry-bulk shippers, and ship-management firms. Their performance is cyclical and closely tied to global trade volumes, freight rates (e.g., the Baltic Dry Index), fuel costs, and regulatory and geopolitical developments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Viking (VIK)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Frontline (FRO)

