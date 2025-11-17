American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Director Sells $607,900.00 in Stock

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) Director Benjamin Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.58, for a total transaction of $607,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,578.84. This trade represents a 13.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,295,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528,184. The stock has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $124.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.23%.The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.850-5.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.39%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Electric Power from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $568,042,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,631,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,941 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in American Electric Power by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,102,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,144,000 after buying an additional 4,323,569 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,379,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,328 shares during the period. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,004,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,415 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

