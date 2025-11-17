LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMDGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. LifeMD updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

LifeMD Trading Up 2.2%

LifeMD stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,965,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,321. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.30 million, a PE ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 1.57. LifeMD has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $15.84.

Insider Activity at LifeMD

In related news, insider Nicholas P. Alvarez sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 605,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,600. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeMD

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in LifeMD in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in LifeMD by 187.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD during the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in LifeMD by 2,180.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on LFMD shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of LifeMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded LifeMD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on LifeMD from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on LifeMD from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on LifeMD from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

