LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. LifeMD updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.
LifeMD Trading Up 2.2%
LifeMD stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,965,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,321. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.30 million, a PE ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 1.57. LifeMD has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $15.84.
Insider Activity at LifeMD
In related news, insider Nicholas P. Alvarez sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 605,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,600. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on LFMD shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of LifeMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded LifeMD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on LifeMD from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on LifeMD from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on LifeMD from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.
LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.
