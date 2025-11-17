Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) and Speed Commerce (OTCMKTS:SPDC) Head to Head Contrast

Speed Commerce (OTCMKTS:SPDC – Get Free Report) and Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.5% of Braze shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Speed Commerce shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Braze shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Speed Commerce and Braze’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Speed Commerce N/A N/A N/A Braze -16.62% -17.97% -9.95%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Speed Commerce N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Braze $654.62 million 4.59 -$103.74 million ($1.04) -25.94

This table compares Speed Commerce and Braze”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Speed Commerce has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Braze.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Speed Commerce and Braze, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Speed Commerce 0 0 0 0 0.00 Braze 1 1 19 0 2.86

Braze has a consensus target price of $45.11, indicating a potential upside of 67.18%. Given Braze’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Braze is more favorable than Speed Commerce.

Summary

Braze beats Speed Commerce on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Speed Commerce

Speed Commerce, Inc. provides e-commerce and fulfillment services to retailers and manufacturers in the United States and Canada. It offers Web platform development and hosting, order management, fulfillment, logistics, and contact center services, which provide customers with transaction-based services and information management tools. The company was formerly known as Navarre Corporation and changed its name to Speed Commerce, Inc. in September 2013. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Braze

Braze, Inc. operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data. It also offers classification products, including segmentation that can define reusable segments of consumers based upon attributes, events, or predictive propensity scores; segment insights, which allows customers to analyze how segments are performing relative to each other across a set of pre-selected key performance indicators; and predictive suite that allows customers to identify groups of consumers that are of critical business value. In addition, the company provides Canvas, an orchestration tool that allows customers to create journeys, mapping out multi-steps, and cross-channel messaging experiences; campaigns, which allows customers to send one set of single-channel or multi-channel messages to be delivered to customers in a particular user segment; event and API triggering; marketing pressure management; and reporting and analytics. Further, it offers personalization products, such as liquid templating platform, connected content platform, content blocks, intelligent timing and channel, personalized variant, and AI item recommendations, and catalogs; and action products. The company was formerly known as Appboy, Inc. and changed its name to Braze, Inc. in November 2017. Braze, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

