Reviewing Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB) and Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH)

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB) and Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Primo Brands and Barfresh Food Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primo Brands $6.51 billion 0.89 -$16.40 million ($0.31) -50.32 Barfresh Food Group $11.57 million 4.35 -$2.83 million ($0.19) -16.58

Profitability

Barfresh Food Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Primo Brands. Primo Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barfresh Food Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Primo Brands and Barfresh Food Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primo Brands -1.20% 9.64% 2.91% Barfresh Food Group -27.38% -176.38% -74.25%

Volatility and Risk

Primo Brands has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barfresh Food Group has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.7% of Primo Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of Barfresh Food Group shares are held by institutional investors. 58.4% of Primo Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.2% of Barfresh Food Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Primo Brands and Barfresh Food Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primo Brands 2 3 9 0 2.50 Barfresh Food Group 1 0 1 0 2.00

Primo Brands presently has a consensus price target of $30.75, indicating a potential upside of 97.13%. Barfresh Food Group has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.48%. Given Primo Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Primo Brands is more favorable than Barfresh Food Group.

Summary

Primo Brands beats Barfresh Food Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Primo Brands

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America. It also offers reusable packaging, helping to reduce waste through its reusable, multi-serve bottles and innovative brand packaging portfolio, which includes recycled plastic, aluminum and glass. Primo Brands was founded in 2024 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

