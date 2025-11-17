Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Barloworld Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.73 and last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 2029 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.0957.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average is $5.79.

Barloworld Limited operates as an industrial processing, distribution, and services company in Southern Africa, Australia, Russia, and Mongolia. The company operates through Equipment Southern Africa, Automotive, Ingrain, Equipment Eurasia, and Other segments. The company offers industrial equipment and services comprising of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems that enable various mining, construction, and power solutions.

