Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Shares Down 7.2% – Here’s Why

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.27 and last traded at $5.2350. Approximately 1,648,157 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 3,061,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RUM. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rumble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rumble in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.17.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.86 million. Rumble had a negative net margin of 275.47% and a negative return on equity of 78.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Rumble Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUM. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rumble in the third quarter worth about $395,000. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $602,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rumble by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 153,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Rumble by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Rumble by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

