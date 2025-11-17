Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSE:ESM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 1753152 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Euro Sun Mining Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.43. The firm has a market cap of C$95.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.54 and a beta of -0.04.

About Euro Sun Mining

Euro Sun Mining Inc operates as an exploration and development company that focuses primarily on gold and copper exploration on its property in Romania. It holds interests in its 100% owned Rovina Valley Project (RVP) located in west-central Romania.

