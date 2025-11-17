Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Celebrus Technologies plc (LON:CLBS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 127 and last traded at GBX 127.57, with a volume of 167795 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Celebrus Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 382.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 156.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 165.12. The firm has a market cap of £50.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, insider Bill Bruno sold 21,164 shares of Celebrus Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 160, for a total value of £33,862.40. Company insiders own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

As a disruptive data technology platform, Celebrus is focused on improving the relationships between brands and consumers via better data. Celebrus redefines what digital identity verification means to power both next-level marketing and fraud prevention use cases. Deployed across 30+ countries throughout the financial services, healthcare, retail, travel, and telecommunications sectors, Celebrus automatically captures, contextualises, and activates consumer behavioral data in live-time across all digital channels.

